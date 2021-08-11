Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Investment analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.28.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,745,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after acquiring an additional 743,197 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 831.4% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after acquiring an additional 700,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,333,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

