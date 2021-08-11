Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,865 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,724 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.1% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 110.7% during the first quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 731 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $286.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $291.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, lifted their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

