Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

REPH opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

