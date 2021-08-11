Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Restaurant Brands International (TSE: QSR):

8/3/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a C$101.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from C$86.00 to C$90.00.

7/27/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$97.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a C$81.64 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$83.00 to C$86.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$80.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$81.34. The company has a market cap of C$24.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$67.77 and a 12 month high of C$87.32.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.0815311 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.657 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

In other news, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total transaction of C$2,310,427.81. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total value of C$879,648.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

