Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Landos Biopharma (LABP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ: LABP):

7/30/2021 – Landos Biopharma had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Landos Biopharma is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Landos Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

7/27/2021 – Landos Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

7/21/2021 – Landos Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

7/20/2021 – Landos Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Shares of LABP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. 488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,167. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $530.76 million and a PE ratio of -5.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49.

Get Landos Biopharma Inc alerts:

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.26. Analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $38,328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,068,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.