Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.530-$3.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.17.

NYSE:O traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,744. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

