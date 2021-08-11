Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ready Capital alerts:

RC has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Ready Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.46.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.54. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.85%.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.