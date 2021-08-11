RCM Technologies (RCMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 million. On average, analysts expect RCM Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RCMT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 65,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RCM Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of RCM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

