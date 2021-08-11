RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Barclays comprises 5.4% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Barclays by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 281,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 63,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,458,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.86. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.