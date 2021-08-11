RBA Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,252 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas accounts for approximately 1.6% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.7% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE:COG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,742,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351,388. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COG. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.