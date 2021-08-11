Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.17. Rayonier reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rayonier.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier (RYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.