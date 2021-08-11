Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $212,000 in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 197,406 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 732.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 188,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $100.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

