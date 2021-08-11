Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,507,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,847 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

EXP stock opened at $149.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.92. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.71. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

