Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 14,750 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,886,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,148 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,343,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,497 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,121,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,047,000 after acquiring an additional 280,684 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,058,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AQN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.43. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.