Raymond James Raises Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target to $44.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $43.50 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

MAIN opened at $42.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

