Raymond James Raises Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target to $19.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABST. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Absolute Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $674.21 million, a P/E ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 0.88. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,963,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,708,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,199,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,259,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Absolute Software by 49.1% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 755,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 248,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

