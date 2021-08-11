Raymond James Analysts Give Interfor (TSE:IFP) a C$61.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$61.00 target price on Interfor (TSE:IFP) in a research report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$25.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.24. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$14.46 and a 1 year high of C$38.50.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.