Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Now Covered by Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RPID stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

