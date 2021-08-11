RAMP 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.38 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. One RAMP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $92.97 million and approximately $9.38 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RAMP has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00054626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.33 or 0.00866217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00109190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00152445 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,289,884 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

