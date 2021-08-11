RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.14 million, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.05.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 579,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 328,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $8,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.