Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QUOT. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $746.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.96. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $55,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,580 shares of company stock valued at $480,634 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

