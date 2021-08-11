Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Shares of QH opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $154.04 million and a PE ratio of -14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Quhuo has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quhuo will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Quhuo by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Quhuo during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

