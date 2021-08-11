Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.060-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $84 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.19 million.Quantum also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Quantum stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. 42,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,577. Quantum has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $325.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.15.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 19,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $144,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 292,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $57,750.55. Insiders sold a total of 313,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,083 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

