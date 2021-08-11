Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Shares of QLYS opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.59. Qualys has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Qualys by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

