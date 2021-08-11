Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.20.
Shares of QLYS opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.59. Qualys has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.59.
In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Qualys by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
