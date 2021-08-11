Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.59. Qualys has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,300.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,767,952.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Qualys by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Qualys by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

