Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.240-$3.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.68.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $190.81 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $112.03 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $1,820,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,951,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.