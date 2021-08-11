Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89.

BLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $48.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.40. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.74.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,832.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after acquiring an additional 455,373 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $48,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

