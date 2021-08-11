Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.02 million.

AFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. ATB Capital started coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.22.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$31.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21. The company has a market cap of C$584.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2,075.33. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.24 and a 52-week high of C$48.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.