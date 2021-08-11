Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palomar in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Palomar stock opened at $86.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.17. Palomar has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 205.96 and a beta of -0.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,977,000 after buying an additional 116,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,925,000 after buying an additional 279,763 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,207,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Palomar by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,013,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,918,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 993,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,996,000 after buying an additional 67,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $421,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $196,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,221 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

