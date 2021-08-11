Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Vector Group Ltd. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vector Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vector Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Vector Group stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.13. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.91%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,552,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vector Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,439 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the first quarter valued at $3,090,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 202,335 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,559,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

