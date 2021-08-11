Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for UMH Properties, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UMH Properties in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Aegis upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

UMH Properties stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In related news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 143 shares of company stock valued at $3,011. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 25,002.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 441.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 52,960 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

