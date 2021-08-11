Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Boosted by Wedbush

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roku in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.76.

Roku stock opened at $379.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.22. Roku has a twelve month low of $143.21 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total transaction of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,469 shares of company stock valued at $151,746,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 28.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 9.2% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

