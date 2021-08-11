Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Premium Brands in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PBH. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.57.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$129.68 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$93.66 and a 52-week high of C$132.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 57.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.07.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

