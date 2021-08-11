Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Cut by KeyCorp

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.29 and a beta of 0.40. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $126.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,398,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth $377,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 72.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 46,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 43.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 298,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 90,292 shares in the last quarter. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

