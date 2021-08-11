Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KRP. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.10 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

NYSE KRP opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $674.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.09.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth $62,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.26%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

