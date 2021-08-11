Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LOCO opened at $17.97 on Monday. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $655.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 517,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

