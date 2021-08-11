Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Increased by Analyst

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.88). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EDIT. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $61.09 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 18.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $224,000. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $209,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

