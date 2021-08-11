Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Lifted by Analyst

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for DaVita in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $132.75 on Tuesday. DaVita has a one year low of $80.85 and a one year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,981,175. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DaVita by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 2.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in DaVita by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in DaVita by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

