Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Decreased by Analyst

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Corteva in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30).

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

CTVA opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66. Corteva has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,859,000 after purchasing an additional 636,356 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,916,000 after acquiring an additional 685,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,468,000 after acquiring an additional 144,595 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 9.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,892,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,387,000 after acquiring an additional 589,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.