Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Issued By Truist Securiti

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.65. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 63,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 25,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

