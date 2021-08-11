Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Atento S.A. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) – Barrington Research cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Atento in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Atento’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:ATTO opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.77. Atento has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.90 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atento stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

