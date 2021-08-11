Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Andersons in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Andersons’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The Andersons stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $955.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26. The Andersons has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 777.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Andersons by 2,101.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Andersons by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Andersons in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in The Andersons in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in The Andersons in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

