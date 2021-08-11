Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terminix Global in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Terminix Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

TMX stock opened at $43.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. Terminix Global has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the first quarter worth $74,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth about $70,325,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the first quarter worth about $63,163,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,515,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 40.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,038,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,857,000 after purchasing an additional 880,554 shares during the period.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

