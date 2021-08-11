Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for DermTech, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DermTech in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.63). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DermTech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $37.08 on Monday. DermTech has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.53.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

In other DermTech news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $124,644.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,929.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $3,479,028.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,203 shares of company stock worth $6,590,210. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

