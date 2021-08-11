Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nintendo Co., Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Nintendo in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nintendo’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 27.30%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Nintendo stock opened at $56.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.96. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $56.72 and a twelve month high of $82.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

