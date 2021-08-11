Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Boot Barn in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $88.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $93.25.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $962,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,122 shares of company stock worth $10,473,530. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.