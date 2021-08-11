Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Issued By Truist Securiti

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) – Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Apollo Investment in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. raised their price target on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $896.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.99.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Apollo Investment by 111.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

