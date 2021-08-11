Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Issued By B. Riley

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a research report issued on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.41 million.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $39.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $39.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.33 million, a PE ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 67,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 103.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at $192,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

