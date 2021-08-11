Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.39. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $652.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 947.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 220,238 shares during the period. Lasry Marc purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth $2,538,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 101,067 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 662.3% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 96,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 83,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

