Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Cut by Analyst

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.75 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CSII. TheStreet lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $36.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.29 and a beta of 0.85. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $272,419,000 after buying an additional 135,455 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 378,460 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 448,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,034,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 162,229 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

